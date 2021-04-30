Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.30.
VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.49. 606,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,929. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
