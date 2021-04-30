Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.58. The firm has a market cap of £6.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

