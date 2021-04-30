Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLDR. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of VLDR opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

