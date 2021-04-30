Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $19,299,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.