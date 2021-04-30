Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

Veoneer stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $23.57. 1,275,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.66.

VNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

