Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 500,745 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $74,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

