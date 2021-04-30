Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.05.

TSE VET traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$9.24. 1,179,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

