Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the March 31st total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $6.80 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,920 shares of company stock worth $90,629 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

