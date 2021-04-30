Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

VRCA stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $357.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.