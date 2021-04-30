Verso (VRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, analysts expect Verso to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $504.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.