VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $33.50

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $33.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.53.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 47.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

