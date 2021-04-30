Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

