Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

