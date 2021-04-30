Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce $170.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.75 million to $227.30 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,881.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $340.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.53 million to $435.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $619.82 million, with estimates ranging from $234.74 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,380 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of -0.99.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

