Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Short Interest Update

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vireo Health International stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Vireo Health International has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vireo Health International in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Vireo Health International Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. It cultivates cannabis; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other retail locations, and third-party dispensaries. The company grows and/or processes cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries.

