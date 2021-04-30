Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

NASDAQ VRTS traded up $3.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.96. 71,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,787. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.20. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

