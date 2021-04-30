Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.37.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $236.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

