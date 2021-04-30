Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

V opened at $236.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

