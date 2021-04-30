Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.