Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys 984 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,568 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 2.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. 175,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,064. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

