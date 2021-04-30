Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 467 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after buying an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.99. 25,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

