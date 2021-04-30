Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $224.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.33 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

