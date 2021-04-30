Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 267,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,111,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

