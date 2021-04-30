Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 237,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,069,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 102,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.23. 16,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,878. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.