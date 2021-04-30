Vivek Jetley Sells 900 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $105,149.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $96.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ExlService by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

