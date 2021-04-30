VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
VIZIO stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
