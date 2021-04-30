VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.