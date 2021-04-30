VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.30

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 11608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZIO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

