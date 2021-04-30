Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 159.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

