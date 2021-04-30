vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) vs. MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Critical Survey

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and MusclePharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics $2.76 million 77.16 -$13.04 million ($0.37) -7.14 MusclePharm $79.67 million 0.47 -$18.93 million N/A N/A

vTv Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MusclePharm.

Volatility and Risk

vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -2, suggesting that its share price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MusclePharm has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for vTv Therapeutics and MusclePharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

vTv Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Profitability

This table compares vTv Therapeutics and MusclePharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics -870.88% N/A -178.80% MusclePharm -4.64% N/A -25.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MusclePharm beats vTv Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including a small molecule GLP-1r agonist; the PDE4 inhibitor; HPP737, a PPAR-delta agonist; and an Nrf2 activator through partnerships with pharmaceutical partners. The company has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; Novo Nordisk A/S; and Columbia University. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout. The company also provides FitMiss sports nutrition products, which are designed and formulated primarily for women lifestyle to cover various needs, including weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and On-the-Go portfolio of ready to eat products, such as combat crunch, protein crisp, organic protein, and protein cookie. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports, as well as individuals who lead an active lifestyle. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.