W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,377. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.27 and a 12-month high of $430.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

