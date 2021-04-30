Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $18.20 on Friday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

