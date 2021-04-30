Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WNC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $944.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Wabash National by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

