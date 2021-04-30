Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €123.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.18 ($147.27).

Shares of WCH opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 1 year high of €133.00 ($156.47). The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.80.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

