Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 70.8% in April

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the March 31st total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

