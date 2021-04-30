Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.320-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.35 EPS.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,356. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

