Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.54. 826,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

