Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $118.54. 826,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,224. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 151.97, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

