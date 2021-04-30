Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.12 billion-$17.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.47. 24,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

