Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $138.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of WM opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

