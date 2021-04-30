Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $119.35. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.