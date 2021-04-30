Wedbush Raises Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Price Target to $15.00

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $440.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 30,297 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

