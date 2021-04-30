Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 6,539 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.32. 17,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

