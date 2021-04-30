Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 11,417 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.60. 102,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. The company has a market cap of $311.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.43 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.