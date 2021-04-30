Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 8,025 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.31% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.58. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $946,750. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

