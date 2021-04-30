Wedbush Weighs in on First Foundation Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.82 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

