Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) recently:

4/26/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $31.00.

3/24/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $33.00.

3/24/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $33.00.

3/17/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

IDYA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.42. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,721. The stock has a market cap of $671.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences Inc alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.