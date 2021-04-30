Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WMK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 96,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,576. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

