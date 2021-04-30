Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $125.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $116.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,635. Prologis has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $242,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 28,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

