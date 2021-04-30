Wells Fargo & Company Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

EIX opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

