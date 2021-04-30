Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of BLDP opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

